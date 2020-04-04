Refrigerated truck arrives at Soldiers’ Home as number of COVID-19 deaths increase

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing is now complete on all veterans who live in the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 59 of which have also tested positive.

The latest number of deaths from the state Health and Human Services secretary is 21 veterans. They say they expect that number to increase in the following days.

On March 21, former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent Bennett Walsh was notified of one resident with COVID-19. Less than two weeks later, 21 veterans have died with 15 confirmed to have had the virus.

22News crews were on site at the Soldiers’ Home Friday where a makeshift tent and refrigerated truck were captured arriving at the facility.

“I noticed when I woke up that there was a tent out back here. The first big one and it was kind of questionable to me,” said Holyoke resident Brandt Miller. “Later on they ended up putting in the refrigeration unit dropped off in front here and moved it with a crane later on.”

22News reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs who runs the home, and the Holyoke Board of Health who both did not get back to us on the purpose of the refrigerated truck that showed up at the solider’s home as the number of deaths increased.

In New York they are using such trucks as temporary morgues for the deceased. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse responded to 22News Friday on the arrival of the truck.

I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s why it’s there but I can’t confirm. I’m just not privy to that. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

The former Soldiers’ Home superintendent, said in a statement that the actions they took followed the CDC and Department of Public Health guidelines.

The state has now ordered an investigation into the facility and what lead to so many deaths. The National Guard also assisted with testing and staffing needs at the Soldiers’ Home.