SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The silver screen is back at MGM Springfield!

Regal Cinemas will officially welcome movie-goers on Friday.

For opening night, people can watch new movies, like Wrath of Man, Mortal Kombat, and Godzilla vs. Kong, along with other flicks.

Customers will have to abide by basic health protocols. Everyone will need to wear a mask unless you’re actively eating or drinking while watching your movie.

Each screening will be limited to 50 percent capacity.