Regal Cinemas at MGM Springfield reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Regal Cinemas at MGM Springfield has reopened its doors Friday.

According to Regal Cinemas, the movie theater franchise is opening in select cities across the country with reopening plans including a wide range of new health and safety measures based off of CDC guidelines.

Among those measures, guests are required to wear face masks at all times while in the auditoriums. One man from Chicopee told 22News his sons miss going to the movies but he doesn’t feel comfortable going during the pandemic.

“I’m not comfortable going back to the movie theaters at this time,” Damon Wood said. “I think for me to go back to the movies there would need to be a vaccine.”

Regal Cinemas is asking any guest who has a fever or is experiencing any COVID-19 like symptoms to stay at home. If you purchased tickets and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you can request a refund online.