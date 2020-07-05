Regina’s Food Pantry continues to provide food for families in need with curbside drop-off

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The First Congregational Church of Chicopee welcomed curbside drop-off of needed supplies like bottled water and non-perishable food items.

Donations will benefit Regina’s Food Pantry and Loaves and Fishes Street Ministry, which provides nutritional aid to those living without homes.

Last week, the church collected food donations from more than 20 people.

Pastor Grimes told 22News, “It’s coming from the community, not just our church but people who aren’t even in our church. The one thing of online worship is we’ve reached a lot of people and they’re now bringing back donations.”

Pastor Grimes told 22News that the ministry is growing and so is the need. If you have food items you’d like to drop off, the church is open every day.

If you would like to make a donation appointment you can contact the food pantry at