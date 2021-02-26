Register for the Easter Trail Hop open to West Springfield residents

The Easter Bunny encourages people to wear a mask during an Easter parade in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The parade, conducted with “social distancing” to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration opens for the Easter Trail Hop on Monday to West Springfield residents.

The Town Park and Recreation Department announced an event open to West Springfield residents only that is being held on Saturday, April 3 at Bagg Book Trail. The event requires pre-registration that will be available starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1.

The event at the Morgan Road Pavilion is for children 12 and under with an adult will feature a 1/4 mile trail with several stations to collect treats and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

To register visit www.wsparkandrec.com, the event is limited due to state guideline restrictions, all visitors are required to wear masks and social distance protocols will be in place.

The Easter Trail Hop is in place of the annual Easter Egg Hunt held in Mittineague Park.