Registrar: residents not completely filling out mail-in ballots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents have the option to vote by mail in the upcoming elections but the applications are causing confusion for some people.

Chicopee’s Registrar of Voters told 22News some unenrolled voters have been sending back incomplete cards.

“More than 50 percent of registered voters actually selected unenroll, commending them as independent status’,” said Janina Surdyka, Chicopee’s Registrar of Voters.

If you plan to vote by mail in the state primary, your application must arrive at your local election office by August 26.

For the General Election on November 3, the application must arrive by October 28.