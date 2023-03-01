SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three-on-three basketball is returning to Springfield with a joint event from the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Eastern States Exposition.

This event is literally years in the making but hopes to help grow the game in the birthplace of basketball for years to come. The Eastern States Exposition and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are teaming up to host what promises to be the Northeast’s ultimate three-on-three tournament and basketball festival. It runs June 23 to 25 and registration opened Wednesday.

“To have something in our backyard that the Hall can be a part of and that the city can embrace and that can be so diverse in terms of participation is something that ties into our mission of promoting the game of basketball at all levels around the world,” said Greg Porcino, Vice President of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Any and all basketball players are welcome, you just have to have two friends. If you’re interested, you’ll have to visit Hooplandia.com to register.

There are brackets for every age and skill level, from under-eight-year-olds to adults over 45, and special brackets for college players, post-college players, Veterans, military members, wheelchair and special Olympic teams.

They hope to have thousands of teams signed up by the time June rolls around and will have plenty of room for them. The Eastern State Exposition plans to set up more than 70 courts across the fairgrounds.