Registration for Wintersession, spring classes begins at HCC

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration has begun for Holyoke Community College’s spring 2022 semester classes as well as the two-week Wintersession.

HCC’s Wintersession is a 10-day intensive session for students looking to earn extra college credits in between semesters. According to the college, students learn a condensed version of a 14-week class in just two weeks. Wintersession begins Monday, January 3rd and ends Friday, January 14th.

“We know that many students enjoy that flexibility and we’re thrilled that they’ll have the ability to choose the options that work best for them,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions. ”We expect many students’ schedules to include a mix of on campus, remote, and online all at once.”

The HCC spring semester begins Monday, January 24th, and the college is also offering a flex start date of February 14th for Spring Start II and March 28 for Springfield Start III. More than half of the spring classes will be offered on campus next year, which is an increase of about 30 percent from the fall semester.

“We’re excited to continue the return to a more typical college experience for students in 2022,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions. “We’ve increased the number of on-campus classes in response to student requests while maintaining a robust selection of online, remote, and hybrid classes.”

Anyone that wants to take classes at HCC will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 2022.