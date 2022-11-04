HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration is open for the winter and spring 2023 semester classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC).

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, Wintersession lasts two weeks and begins Thursday, December 29, and ends on Friday, January 13. The 2023 spring semester starts on Tuesday, January 17.

“We’re starting our Wintersession term five days earlier than previous years, which will allow both current HCC students and guest students from other colleges to earn a few quick credits and get a jump-start on classes before the spring semester,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions.

“This spring is going to be exciting,” Hudgik said. “Students want to be on campus, and we’re seeing more and more of them each semester. With that comes a return to the warm, vibrant community that makes up HCC.”

Almost all of the Wintersession classes are online, and the spring semester offerings include online, on-campus, and hybrid courses. Students have to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations before registering for on-campus classes. Anyone who is registering for online classes does not have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations.