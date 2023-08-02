WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration is now open for the Run Stanley 5k Run/Walk at Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday, October 1.

Run Stanley has become a yearly tradition, with a 5K trail run/walk, a 5K K9 trail run/walk, the Munchkin Run hosted by Dunkin’ Donuts, and The Stroll & Roll, which is a wheel-friendly 1-mile non-competitive walk through Stanley Park’s accessible pathways, according to a news release from Stanley Park.

If you want to get competitive, there is also the Stanley Cup School Spirit trophy which goes to the school with the most participation in the Run Stanley. When you register for the run, just enter your school name.

Run Stanley 2023 continues fundraising to benefit the care of the Frank Stanley Beveridge Wildlife Sanctuary.

The race begins at 10:00 a.m. at Stanley Park on October 1. To register for the event, go to their website or scan the QR code. The first 300 people that register will receive a race shirt, and registered dogs will receive a race bandana.

Run Stanley