HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Brick Race returns to Holyoke, and all who are interested can now sign up for this fun and creative event.

According to the Great Holyoke Brick Race’s website, the race is limited to 50 total contestants, so it’s on a first come first serve basis. This event requires participants to craft a race car out of a brick, and then compete to see who is the fastest.

The brick race emphasizes creativity and the sculptural quality of racecars, along with making the fastest machine to cross the finish line. This year’s event is sponsored by Paper City Studios in downtown Holyoke.

Anyone can be a part of the race, and you can either enter as an individual or as part of a group with any number of participants to make just one racecar. You do not need to be a resident of Holyoke to participate.

There are certain rules when it comes to building the racecar, such as:

Entrants must build a racecar vehicle to move a common building brick as the main component. A common brick is approximately eight inches in length x 4 inches in width x 2.5 inches in height and weighs between four and five pounds.

Since the racecars will travel down an inclined plane using gravity only, you can’t use any extra motors or propulsion systems that would aid the speed of the racecar.

You may use any materials to build the racecar, including painting the brick. You may not use sharp, hazardous, or flammable materials, and they reserve the right to ban any racecar that the judges deem to be dangerous.

To fit on the track, the total size of the racecar, including the brick, cannot exceed 10 inches in width, 18 inches in length, and 15 inches in height. (You may include lighter artistic elements over 15”)

The total weight of the brick racecar, including the brick and all materials attached to it, should not exceed 15 lbs in total weight.

The race will take place on October 14th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and all participants are required to pre-register.