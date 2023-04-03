HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration is open for summer and fall classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC).

Summer classes at HCC start on Monday, May 22, and will have two, consecutive seven-week sessions: Summer Session I (May 22-July 7); Summer Session II (July 10-Aug. 25). The fall 2023 semester starts on Tuesday, September 5.

Full 15-week semester classes will start on September 5. The school will also be running three accelerated flex start sessions: Flex Start I classes also begin Sept. 5 but will run for just seven weeks; Flex Start II classes begin Monday, Sept. 25, and run for 12 weeks; Flex Start III classes begin Monday, Oct. 30, and will run for seven weeks.

“The biggest news for summer and fall is the lifting of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a decision made together by the 15 Massachusetts community colleges,” said HCC Admissions Director Mark Hudgik. “We’re excited and believe that this will open up opportunities for more students to come to college and be a part of the on-campus community.”

On May 12, current and prospective students will no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccinations in order to register for on-campus classes or to participate in on-campus activities.

Prospective students can peruse all of the course options for summer and fall at hcc.edu/sign-up-for-classes. Students that are interested in visiting campus should contact the HCC Admissions office at admissions@cindyhocc.edu.