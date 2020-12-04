Relief coming to local businesses in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday the West Springfield License Commission voted to waive all renewal fees for businesses in good standing for the year 2021.

The Board of Health is also providing relief by reducing the permit renewal fees required by the Board of Health by 50%.

The relief had been suggested to the Commission by West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

“This has been an unprecedented time for all of us and we continue to try to come up with creative ways to offer relief to West Springfield businesses and residents to offset the burdens caused by COVID-19,” Mayor Reichelt said.

Businesses must be in good standing with the city to qualify for the relief.