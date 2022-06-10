SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After several weeks of unrest and uncertainty, relief is near for families that rely on baby formula to feed their children.

22News learned that shelves could be replenished in the next two weeks.

Baby formula is headed to Boston. The president announced Friday that hundreds of thousands of pounds are headed to Logan Airport, and many local families are breathing a sigh of relief.

“People have been struggling. You know you’re going and you’re trying to feed your baby and there’s nothing available what are you gonna do,” said B. Bradford J. Grant of Holyoke.

A large weight will soon be lifted off the shoulders of countless families in dire need of baby formula. The Biden Admisntration announced that some 200,000 pounds of the formula are headed to the U.S. from the U.K.

This is all part of the sixth Operation Fly Formula. Boston Logan Airport is set to receive a shipment between June 20th and 24th.

“It’s awesome. It’s sad that mothers have to go through that not knowing if their kids are going to be able to eat, but it’s good to know that hopefully with The shipment coming in that there are some mothers who will be able to feed their kids and not worry as much,” said Dionefia Yats-Joubert of Springfield.

The imported formulas are largely being put into grocery stores and other retailers as well as online.

“Hopefully they’ll be a little safer and take care of what children are taking and ingesting because like I said a lot of parents do depend on that formula so hopefully they are doing a little bit more testing and just being aware of what’s going out to the stores,” said Dionefia.

In addition to Operation fly formula.. the Biden Administration has taken several other important steps to make sure there is enough safe infant formula for families. This includes invoking the Defense Production Act and entering into a consent agreement between the FDA to reopen Abbott’s Michigan facility.

One measure also includes issuing FDA guidance so that major formula producers can safely import formula that is not currently being produced for the U.S. market.

The FDA suggests that caretakers avoid unsafe formula practices or buy more than they need.