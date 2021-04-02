Religious community members gather in Springfield to support human life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christians here in western Massachusetts and throughout the world are observing Good Friday, the day that Christ was crucified.

An outdoor gathering was held near the Planned Parenthood offices in Springfield Friday morning to read the Stations of the Cross and pray the Rosary. Religious leaders at the event also told 22News that their group was praying for “the protection of human life.”

Reverend Daniel Pacholec from Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Westfield told 22News, “Good Friday certainly, we pray, we try to pray every day for the protection of human life in all its stages but certainly on Good Friday, it’s an important occasion to be able to come together and to pray in a public way for the protection of life from the moment of conception.”

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts sent 22News a statement that reads in part, “At Planned Parenthood, we trust our patients to decide what is best for them. These protests are designed to shame and coerce our patients and intimidate the health care professionals who care for them.”