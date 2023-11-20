SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of volunteers from a religious organization in Springfield are making sure those without a home also receive a warm Thanksgiving meal.

In a state where homelessness remains very high, volunteers from The Christian Cathedral are making sure no one goes without, during times of giving and thanks. They served nearly 200 hot plates to those in need this Monday evening. Those without shelter were able to get out of the cold, enjoy their meal at a table, and feel at home.

“It’s an amazing opportunity just for us, it also gives back, and that’s what we are all about, making sure that we are giving back to our community in some sort of way,” said Destiny Long, Program Coordinator for the counsel churches of western Mass.

Meals were also handed out along the streets of downtown Springfield and to neighboring shelters. Blankets and clothing were also distributed Monday night.

