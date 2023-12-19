SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Orlando Ramos has secured state funding for former Eastfield Mall businesses that have relocated within the city.

Ramos has earmarked $50,000 from the FY2024 Budget for western Massachusetts EDC to be given to micro businesses of Springfield. A check was presented Tuesday morning at the Ethic Beauty Supply on Boston Road, one of the businesses receiving funding.

Representative Ramos told 22News the earmark will be distributed evenly among the 13 businesses that stayed in Springfield:

A Blast From the Past & More – 518 Main Street

Bliss Threading Place – 1760 Boston Road

Cathy’s Spa and Nails – 1300 Boston Road

Cellular Galaxy – 1924 Wilbraham Road

Charlene’s Boutique – 180 Eastern Avenue

EM-K Nails – 6 Commonwealth Avenue

Ethics Beauty Supply – 1400 Boston Road

GodUs Boutique LLC – 5 Taylor Street

Mykonos 2 Inc. – 1441 Main Street

Neighborhood Dreamers Gifted Tones – 250 Albany Street

Party Floral – 1101 Boston Road

Rapid Cuts Barber Shop – 439 Main Street

Youthful Expressions – 32 Hampden Street

“A lot of businesses were displaced from the Eastfield Mall closing. Many of them micro businesses and you know, micro businesses are the largest employer here in the city of Springfield when you combine them, they employ more people than anybody else. And we wanted to make sure we took care of them and helped them with their relocation,” said Ramos.

Micro businesses are businesses that generate less than $250,000 a year, with 10 or fewer employees. Ramos encourages people to stop by and show support in the spirit of the holiday season!