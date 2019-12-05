Remaining snow causes navigation difficulties for drivers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many drivers in western Massachusetts are still finding it difficult to navigate the roads, after this week’s snowstorm.

Even though the snow is off the street it can still cause problems.

Snow removal from roadways and on sidewalks can be a chore for residents. Snow piles can turn into large mounds of snow, causing visibility issues for drivers.

According to the Westfield DPW, cities and towns will haul snow away if it gets piled too high in crowded areas. The Westfield DPW is also reminding residents not to throw snow in the street when removing it from your property. Depending on where you live, it could lead to a fine.

Westfield DPW said they could start their snow removal operation as early as Thursday.