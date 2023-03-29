CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of a Springfield man who had been missing since July of 2021 were found in Chicopee last week.

Gary Belder, age 63, was reported missing to the Springfield Police Department on July 8, 2021, after he left his home on the morning of July 5 to go to Smiley’s at 477 Boston Road in Springfield and never returned.

According to a news release sent by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Chicopee Police were called on Thursday to a wooded area off of Memorial Drive where human remains had been discovered. The body was recovered and an unattended death investigation was begun by the Chicopee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the deceased as Belder. The investigation has revealed that foul play is not suspected.