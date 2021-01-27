Remains of MSgt Scott Blais return to western Massachusetts on Thursday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of MSgt Scott Blais, who died due to natural causes during a training mission in Hawaii last week, will return to western Massachusetts Thursday.

MSgt Blais’ remains will arrive at Bradley International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Erin Blais, Scott’s wife, told 22News there will be a procession that included state and local police, as well as members of the Patriot Guard, escorting his body home. The procession will include one final pass through the East Longmeadow rotary.

Visitation hours have been scheduled for Friday, January 29th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main Street in East Longmeadow. A funeral mass will also be held Saturday, January 30th at St. Michael’s Parish on 128 Maple Street in East Longmeadow.

Blais was 47-years-old, lived in East Longmeadow and was married with two children. He had been assigned to Westover since August 2004. Blais was assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron as a flight engineer.

During his service, Blais was awarded two Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, a Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal; two Navy Unit Commendation Medals, the Combat Readiness Medal, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, four Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbons, and a Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.