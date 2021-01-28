Remains of MSgt Scott Blais returned to western Massachusetts

Credit: Westover Air Reserve Base

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A somber homecoming Thursday night for the family of Master Sergeant Scott Blais who died during a training mission in Hawaii last week.

Thursday’s freezing cold weather didn’t stop the community from paying their respects. Dozens gathered in East Longmeadow for the procession, honoring 47-year-old Master Sergeant Scott Blais.

He’s being remembered as an airman, husband, and father.

Family, friends, and residents of the East Longmeadow community gathered on the town’s rotary to honor the life of Master Sergeant Scott Blais. The 47-year-old East Longmeadow resident died due to natural causes during his training at Hickham Air Force Base in Hawaii last week.

Related Content Remains of MSgt Scott Blais return to western Massachusetts on Thursday

His body was escorted back home by local, state police and the Patriot Guard riders as part of a procession. Dozens braved the subzero temperatures and held flags, candles and hearts to show their support.

22News spoke with a family friend who was also the soccer coach of Blais’s two children.

“I was shocked, 47-years-old and to die from a heart attack especially,” said Bob McKee, a family friend. “How do you deal with that? I never expected anything like that to happen.”

Master Sgt. Blais was assigned to Westover since 2004. He also received two medals from the Air Force among many honors. Even residents who didn’t know him at all, came out to support their fellow community member and veteran.

“We should be united not divided in this time and stay together,” Erica Wilson of East Longmeadow. “It makes me love our town even more seeing everyone come out in the cold and in the dark for a good cause.”

Visitation hours have been scheduled for Friday, January 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home.

A funeral mass will also be held Saturday, January 30 at St. Michael’s Parish in East Longmeadow.