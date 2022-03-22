WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cynthia Neary is the President of CSF Westfield Dollars for Scholars, connecting $3.8 million in scholarships to students, but it’s her commitment to her community that makes her remarkable.

Cynthia showed 22News scrapbooks filled with the story of Westfield and the people who invested in it, “It represents a person’s life well lived or a meaningful organization in our community and there’s also information about to whom they should direct their thank you letter.”

It was Cynthia Neary’s idea to find out the personal history of each donor for CSF Westfield Dollars for Scholars. With up to 119 named scholarships for students on award night, each student finds out the story behind the scholarship and in return, they write a thank you note.

“It’s just so touching to know that students do express their appreciation in a way that has true meaning to our donors,” said Cynthia. Letters she said are proudly shared by donors with strangers or safely tucked away only to be found after their passing.

For Cynthia, her connection to the program started in 1972 when she received $200 to attend AIC but it was only 10 years ago when her father died that she found this:

“Dad had saved the letter and certificate for my scholarship in 1972. So it meant so much to my dad that I got a scholarship.” Cynthia Neary

Cynthia said after her own children received scholarships, she’s spent the last 20 years volunteering, dedicating her time, learning every applicant and advocating for colleges to match donations. All doing this while she is legally blind. She said receiving this nomination from her community means the world.

“We don’t need to focus on our limitations. We need to think about what we can do, big or small, to help our community,” said Cynthia.

After a two year break from the pandemic, Cynthia said they’ve been approved to have awards night once again on May 18th, celebrating their 60th event.