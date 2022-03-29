SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of March, we are highlighting the finalists for our annual remarkable women campaign. 22News introduces you to Denise Jordan, you may know her from making history as the first black person to become Chief of Staff for Springfield.

“It was the best job ever. In the beginning I felt there was a lot of pressure because some of the people in my village and in my community were so proud, and with that is expectations,” said Denise.

She was also the Executive Director of the Springfield Housing Authority, “I’m serving the people. I bring my background working in human services coming from the city so I’m the resource person. And that’s a good thing because when our residents are in need, I can pick up the phone and help them in any way I can.”

Maybe you know her from her community work with 5A, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority or the Springfield Museums. If you’re from Springfield, it’s hard not to have heard of this Remarkable Woman.

“Every single job that I’ve ever had has been serving and helping people. I call myself a servant leader. Molded after my parents. People talk about DNA, DNA is real. I feel like I was born to serve,” said Denise.

As the person who nominated her said, while also taking care of her parents, “Denise is a true leader and a remarkable person who loves her community and the people she connects with on a daily basis.”

Her father, community leader, Ray Jordan, died in February of 2022.

“God couldn’t have blessed me with better parents. if you are considered a leader then there’s a lot of responsibilities that go along with that. It’s not just about getting elected, its what are you doing for the people. The people you don’t know, the people you don’t see… how are you impacting the community that you represent? And that’s something I learned from my dad.” Denise Jordan

Denise co-founded 5A, a youth football program that’s more than just football. 5A steers youth towards positive change through athletics, academics, arts and achievement.

“We’re so proud because Christian Wilkins is a 5A kid and he’s with the Dolphins now and I love the fact that he always talks about 5A,” said Denise.

Denise is also an advocate for adequate healthcare for all, being a cancer survivor herself, “I went into the whole journey fearless. I worked every day. I didn’t share my journey until after I was done.”

But ultimately, what makes Denise remarkable, is her compassion for others and dedication to living a life that serves the community around her.