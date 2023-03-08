WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On this International Women’s Day, 22News is beginning our annual Remarkable Women series.

On Wednesday morning, we’re introducing Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah of Wilbraham. Her husband, Springfield Officer Alain Beauregard was killed in the line of duty in 1985, but her story of grief has also become one of advocacy.

Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah is not afraid to talk about her husband’s death. In fact, talking is what’s helped her and others navigate grief.

In the surreal moments after her High School sweetheart had died, Doris found comfort in conversation. When an officer told Doris, Alain knew she was pregnant with his child, something she didn’t know for sure, until after Alain died.

“How wonderful was that for me to hear that he knew I was pregnant, so it’s important,” said Doris. Months later, Doris received a letter inviting her to Washington D.C., where her husband was being honored by the organization Concerns of Police Survivors or C.O.P.S.

“It was the best thing I ever did for myself because there I found support,” Doris said. Support from other widows of fallen officers. She found talking to those who had gone through the same thing helped her through an isolating experience.

“Some of the things that you think about of “oh this is not normal” well, it’s perfectly normal,” said Doris. The organization C.O.P.S. became a place where Doris could give back.

Attending the funerals and wakes of fallen officers, writing letters to their surviving families, and offering assistance and advocacy. Doris has been there, through it all, and she knows Alain has been there too.

“I hope that Alain’s proud of me and what I’m doing. I’m honoring him,” Doris stated.

For Doris, her husband’s death felt like she was stabbed in the heart. But the healing journey was not one she had to do alone.

“It’s like someone having the needle and thread and they’re sewing it up, sewing you back together again. That scar is there but the wonderful part is it took so many people to heal,” said Doris.

When asked what’s next, she said she is doing it the same way she got through everything else, taking it day by day.