WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of West Springfield honored their fallen with a ceremony outside Town Hall Monday morning.

The somber event featured the presentation of colors by the Massachusetts National Guard, West Springfield Police, and Fire Department Honor Guards.

22News spoke to Master of Ceremonies, Major Mustafa Thompson, about the importance of reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who have died in service to our country and appreciating them during this long holiday weekend.

“All we want to do today is to remind everyone take a moment out of that time, just take 60 seconds out of your 3 day weekend to think, ‘what did it take for me to get here, who gave up the most for me to get here, who gave that ultimate measure of devotion to their nation,’ and just thank them, just thank them, that’s what today is.” Major Mustafa Thompson

Keynote speakers at Monday’s program included a Vietnam Veteran and a Gold Star Mother… as well as remarks from local and state lawmakers like Mayor Will Reichelt, Senator John Velis, and Representative Mike Finn.