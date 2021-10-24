Funeral of Former Springfield Mayor Charlie Ryan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends came to say goodbye at Holy Name Church in Springfield’s Forest Park Neighborhood to former Springfield Mayor Charlie Ryan who passed away earlier this week at the age of 94.

Many members of the community came to pay their respects to the late Mayor Ryan. Among the mourners attending the funeral mass were the eleven children of Charlie and Joan Ryan, their 30 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Following the service 22News spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno. “Mayor Charlie Ryan was a man of family, faith and city. He loved the city of Springfield, tremendous legacy, we became very good friends after the campaign and worked on a number of things, especially the library, I called him the godfather of the library,” said Sarno.

Ryan will likely be recognized by future historians as the only Mayor of Springfield who served his city during two distinct administrations separated by 40 years.

