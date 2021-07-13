Remembering Susan Phillips: Long time board member at Willie Ross School for the Deaf

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Long time board member at Willie Ross School for the Deaf, Susan Phillips was honored with garden dedication ceremony Tuesday.

Phillips passed away in 2020 after serving on the board for 32 years in various capacities. A ceremony in her honor took place in front of the school being able to be viewed both in-person and livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.

Phillips oversaw the expansion of the school including serving as chair of the building committees for the construction of the Cooley Administration Building and the Foster & Constance Gleason Furcolo Student Center.

Bert Carter, the President and CEO of the school added: “There was no better champion for the Willie Ross School than Susan Phillips, and her loss has had a profound effect on all who were privileged to know her. We will recognize her contributions to the school and the deaf community through this on-campus garden, reminding us of her spirit and dedication to the school.”