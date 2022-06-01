SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts community is remembering the June 1st tornado and the lives that were lost 11 years ago.

22News takes a look back at a day that will forever live in history.

It’s been 11 years since the deadly EF-3 tornado tore through western Massachusetts killing three people and injuring 200 others. Cities and towns remember a day that isn’t easy to forget.

A moment of silence on the steps of Springfield City Hall. The bells of First Church of Christ rang at 4:38 PM, marking 11 years since an EF-3 tornado tore through the city. The tornado killed three people and injured 200 others, causing more than $100 million worth of damage.

It’s a day many can’t forget.

“Luckily my grandfather at the time when he was alive was in a nursing home because where he sits in the living room, down there was just totaled and he would not have been able to. He was 94 so he would not have been able to get cover that quickly and the house was just totally gone,” said Derek Campbell, Monson resident.

But communities picked up the pieces. And years after the natural disaster, new homes have been built, trees have been planted, and resiliency remains.

“If you look back at what has occurred, the rejuvenation at the South Street corridor, the new Brookings School, Central Street all the things we’ve done near Springfield College, it’s just tremendous,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

The old Brookings School building has been transformed into affordable housing, with 42 mixed-income apartments.