Remembrance held in Springfield for first responders who died on 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the community gathered at the city’s 9/11 monument Friday night to remember the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

22News spoke with some of the people who participated in the ceremony, and the significance of the 20-year anniversary. The backdrop for the Spirit of Springfield’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony looked and felt much like that typical Tuesday, 20-years ago, on September 11, 2001.

Blue skies, as city leaders, first responders, and the public came together to honor those who lost their lives. Pastor Bruce Shaw had worked at the Pentagon.

“All those flashbacks of me walking in and out of the building on a daily basis,” said Paster Shaw. “Then knowing that it got hit, it was under attack. Never been the same.”

The centerpiece of the ceremony was the 9/11 Monument, which bears the names of the 498 first responders killed on 9/11. Charlie Arment’s trucking company hauled the 9.5-foot steel beam from New York to Springfield. He remembers where he was on September 11, 2001.

“Like any good son you always take your mom’s phone call,” said Arment. “I stepped aside and took the call and she told me what was going on. When I went back to the counter, the woman at the counter had a TV on her desk, she was crying.”

Arment said the monument will always hold a special place in his heart. Pastor Shaw participated in the remembrance ceremony, and said on 9/11 each year, he leans on his faith.

“Praying for our nation, pray for our military, praying for the city of Springfield that something like that will never will that happen in the United States of America,” said Pastor Shaw.

There are several 9/11 memorial happening over the weekend, specifically on Saturday. They are all open to the public.