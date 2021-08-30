Reminder for drivers to look out as students return to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As children return back to school this week, the Springfield Police Department is urging people to be mindful of buses, crossing guards and students.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards, 25 crossing guards in Massachusetts were struck by vehicles between 2012 and 2016, two of the incidents being fatal. In Springfield, a crossing guard was struck and killed during the first week of school in 2018.

The department is asking drivers to obey the directions of crossing guards so that students can cross the street safely. When driving around buses, allow a greater following distance and stop far enough back to allow children space to safely enter and exit the bus.

“Follow these three steps. Put down the phone, slow down, pay attention so everyone can get home safe.” Lieutenant Mel Kwatowski, Springfield Poice Traffic Unit

Drivers are reminded that flashing yellow lights on a school bus mean slow down. When the red lights are flashing, drivers on an two-way undivided road must stop in both directions. Drivers should never pass a bus if it is stopped to load or unload children.

“As students return to school on Monday, we are reminding all drivers to stay alert, slow down and recognize that there will be buses, students and crossing guards around the city once again,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “We all have a common goal, which is getting your children and loved ones home safe at the end of each school day, and our Traffic Unit will be working to keep everyone safe by enforcing traffic violations in crosswalks, school zones and around school buses. On behalf of the Springfield Police Department, I wish all of Springfield’s students and educators a happy and safe return to school.”

“Our crossing guards perform a vital task in the name of student safety and we are extremely appreciative and keenly aware of the critical role they serve,” said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel J. Warwick. “Unfortunately, oftentimes they find themselves in the middle of traffic with drivers who are distracted, non-abiding or short on patience. Our hope is that this reminder will stick with drivers as the school year gets underway and all year long. We need motorists to stay alert. The safety of our students and crossing guards depend on it.”

“As we welcome our students, staff and families back to school it is important for everyone to take notice and not drive distracted. I echo Commissioners Clapprood’s call for drivers to stay alert and recognize that our buses, students and crossing guards will be out starting Monday, August 30th,” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said. “Our brave and dedicated men and women in blue will be out there to keep everyone safe and sound, especially our children, families and staff, to make sure that everyone gets to and from school safe and sound. Please pay attention to the road and please slow down and stop for our buses when you see the red lights flashing and for our crossing guards. Our buses and crossing guards are caring for our precious and beloved children, please respect that and let them safely do their jobs.”

The Springfield Police Department would also like to provide the following safety tips, courtesy the National Safety Council (NSC), for students and parents to safely get to school:

Walking to School:

Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic

Before crossing the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections

Stay alert and avoid distracted walking. Never walk while texting. If you need to respond to a text, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk. Never cross the street while using an electronic device. Do not wear earbuds while walking across the street.

Riding a Bike to School:

Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in single file

Come to a complete stop before crossing the street; walk bikes across the street

Stay alert and avoid distracted riding

Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing

Riding the Bus to School: