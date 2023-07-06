CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Road construction has ramped up significantly as we head into mid July, state officials are reminding drivers to move over if you see construction workers or first responders out on the road.

In Massachusetts, the ‘Move Over Law’ requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency or maintenance vehicles with flashing lights, to move to the next lane and slow down, if it is safe to do so.

If you don’t, you could get hit with a fine of up to $100. Failure to slow down and move over into the next lane causes the deaths of about 23 first responders and road side crew workers every year, and hundreds more injured