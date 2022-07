SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is a reminder due to the ongoing heat wave; Springfield trash will be picked up earlier than usual on Friday morning.

The Springfield DPW will begin trash and recycling collection in the early morning hours.

Residents will have to put their trash and recycling out on the curb before 5:30 a.m. Those who have scheduled bulk pickup should have their items curbside by then as well.