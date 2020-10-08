Remote learning in Springfield canceled for the day due to IT threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Remote learning was canceled for the rest of the day in Springfield late Thursday morning, due to a cyber threat.

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick announced that the possible IT threat was identified earlier in the morning.

“To ensure that the District can effectively mitigate the potential incident and restore access to all software and services as quickly as possible, school and remote learning activities are canceled for the remainder of today, Thursday, October 8,” a City of Springfield news release reads.

It is not immediately clear what this will mean for online classes tomorrow, however, the release states: “It is anticipated that the risk will be cleared and resolved in the near future so that remote learning may continue.”

Unlike some local school districts, which are operating under a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, Springfield students are operating under an all-remote learning model through at least the end of the first marking period.

