Remote learning program available for Spanish speaking students

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Remote learning has been a challenge for everyone, especially for those who speak English as a second language.

The Gandara Mental Health Center has a service called intensive care coordination which is a resource for special needs and Spanish speaking students learning remotely. The program works closely with Springfield and Holyoke school districts to best serve students and their parents.

“We’ve been very successful with doing this virtually so we can do things like share screens, help parents set up passwords save tabs and make things a lot easier for them.”

Abrah Orth, Director of Family Support and Training

The program serves students ages 6 to 22 years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pass or Fail

Learning pods can make educational inequities worse. Here's a better way to create one

In Their Own Words: Students share what it's like in a learning pod

Rural school district creates free internet service to keep students connected

YMCA program pivots online to get children school-ready during the pandemic

The big changes one Dallas non-profit made to help kids stay connected in the pandemic

How one group works to keep kids in school, even if they're learning online

Pandemic silver-lining; why more parents are looking into home-based child care

Virginia business owner cooks up a plan to help working parents with online schooling

Students play and work on the computer at Victoria's Kitchen

More Pass or Fail

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today