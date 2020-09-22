Remote learning program available for Spanish speaking students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Remote learning has been a challenge for everyone, especially for those who speak English as a second language.

The Gandara Mental Health Center has a service called intensive care coordination which is a resource for special needs and Spanish speaking students learning remotely. The program works closely with Springfield and Holyoke school districts to best serve students and their parents.

“We’ve been very successful with doing this virtually so we can do things like share screens, help parents set up passwords save tabs and make things a lot easier for them.” Abrah Orth, Director of Family Support and Training

The program serves students ages 6 to 22 years old.