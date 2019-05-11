Renaissance High School hosts ‘Declaration Day’ for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Renaissance School seniors announced their plans to go to college on Friday.

Students received a hero’s welcome as they prepared to tell their success stories on this seventh annual ‘Declaration Day.’

The day each of these graduating students traces their progress through hard work to their ultimate goal of securing a college education. It’s the tenth straight year the entire graduating class is college bound.

Makayla Caron will enter New England University in Maine and hopes to become a doctor treating cancer patients. She’s the first in her family to attend college.

She told 22News, “It was all worth something, the late nights doing homework, waking up early, it all means something. It’s such a rewarding feeling knowing that.”

Makayla and her 75 fellow graduates will receive their high school diplomas next month.

