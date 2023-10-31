HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – LightHouse School in Holyoke has big plans to relocate from their school’s current location at the steam building on Race Street to the Sons of Zion Building on Maple Street.

LightHouse Holyoke offers a transformational educational experience for students in

grades 6-12 who are seeking a new way to experience school. Since 2015, LightHouse has supported students to not just graduate high school, but to redefine their relationship to learning.

With this new space, they will be able to serve more students than ever before and expand educational opportunities inside and outside of the classroom. For many years they have been looking for an opportunity to find a larger space and now with the support of Mass Development $500,000 in grant funding they’ll have the opportunity to do it.

The grant will go towards renovation efforts on the current Sons of Zion building. The school has big plans for this building they hope to be up and running at this new site by September of 2025.