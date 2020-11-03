Renovations underway at Ruth Elizabeth Park in Springfield

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Congressman Richard Neal Monday morning to give a tour of the Ruth Elizabeth Park improvements.

The project will give the park more visibility and accessibility for neighborhood residents.

There will also be a new entrance to Ruth Elizabeth Park in the city’s Six Corners and Old Hill neighborhoods.

Other improvements include walking trail improvements and trailhead amenities, including trail signage and wayfinding to connect area parks.

