HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke says there has been an increase in vandalism with bicycles from the city’s bike share program.

Holyoke is one of the several communities in western Massachusetts that has a bike share program through Bewegen Technologies. In recent weeks, there have been reports of vandalized and damaged bicycles throughout the city. According to the Holyoke Mayor’s office, the following incidents have been reported:

Four bikes thrown into a canal

Bikes not returned at the appropriate time and left abandoned

Bikes permanently damaged

Bikes left in remote locations

Fake accounts are being created to purchase the usage of bikes

Batteries being removed from bikes and sold

The Holyoke Planning & Economic Development Office sent the following statement, “As a community, we must support and protect the ValleyBike Share Program. Many residents use these bikes for transportation to and from work and for recreation. ValleyBike is a city asset that provides transportation to visitors and residents at an affordable rate. This healthy option for transportation is available only if we maintain and protect this asset.”

Each bike permanently damaged costs up to $1,200 to replace. The city’s Planning & Economic Development is asking for the public’s help in reporting these incidents to the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6999. If you find an abandoned bike, you can notify Bewegen Technologies by emailing erick.joseph@bewegen.com. The Mayor’s office is reminding residents that the bikes are owned by the city and any misuse is illegal.

Bike share programs are also used in Amherst, Chicopee, Easthampton, Northampton, South Hadley, Springfield, West Springfield, UMass Amherst and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.