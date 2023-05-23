CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking to move or find a new apartment for rent, 22News compiled a list of local rentals in Hampden County.

According to Zillow, the following are the lowest 10 rentals available in the Hampden County area:

  1. 197 Union Street in West Springfield – $700
  2. 38 High Street in Springfield – $841
  3. 1139 Thorndike Street in Palmer – $900
  4. 99-103 Federal Street in Springfield – $900
  5. 1159 Dwight Street in Holyoke – $1,000
  6. 13113 Willoughby Point Drive #2 in Springfield – $1,000
  7. 822 Main Street in West Springfield – $1,000
  8. 121 Clemente Street in Holyoke – $1,000
  9. 13113 Willoughby Point Drive #4 in Springfield – $1,000
  10. Hotel Worthy, 193 Worthington Street in Springfield – $1,042

According to Zillow, the following are the highest 10 rentals available in the Hampden County area:

  1. 130 Bridle Path Road in Chicopee – $4,500
  2. 170 Berkshire Street in Springfield – $4,000
  3. 13113 Willoughby Point Drive #3 in Springfield – $3,600
  4. 2A Sawmill Park in Southwick – $3,099
  5. 78 Melwood Avenue in East Longmeadow – $3,000
  6. 29 Indian Spring Road in East Longmeadow – $2,800
  7. 300 Kings Hwy in West Springfield – $2,650
  8. 405 Converse Street in Longmeadow – $2,600
  9. Stockbridge Court | 45 Willow Street in Springfield – $1,645
  10. 1614 Dwight St FLOOR 2 in Springfield – $2,500

For additional rental information near you visit Zillow.com.