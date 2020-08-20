Renters seeking housing in Springfield area increase during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More renters could be looking to move to Springfield during the pandemic that’s according to a renter migration report by Apartment List.

The data indicate that renters looking to move to Springfield from elsewhere are most likely searching from Boston. Springfield resident, Coleen Dunn, previously from Jersey City said she’s not surprised people from outside of Springfield find the city appealing.

“It just makes sense that a lot more people are going to move from heavily populated areas to where you can have a little more space,” said Dunn. “To where you can have a back yard.”

Nearly 28 percent of those looking to rent in Springfield are from outside the city, which is more than a 1 percent increase from 2019. However, real estate agent Carrie Blair of Keller Williams Realty of the Pioneer Valley, said that although people may be looking to rent in a certain area doesn’t necessarily mean that they will rent the space.

In fact, according to the Multiple Listing Service database, Springfield has been down 50 percent in rentals this season and is $100 less in listing prices than 2019.

“It could mean that landlords are not using real estate agents to list their properties,” said Blair. “A lot of people might not be coming in because of school and things like that. But we definitely have been down.”

Nearly 35% of apartment hunters living in Springfield are looking to move elsewhere, which is a 4 percent decrease from 2019.

View the renters migration report by Apartment List