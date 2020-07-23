Check your next bill, there might be a Covid surcharge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Covid-19 pandemic has been a financial burden for many businesses, and some are tacking on fees to survive.

Your local barber shop or hair salon may be back open, but many are still hurting financially.

“People have to understand, we were closed for almost three months and we still had to fork up all the bills to keep this place open,” said Evan Nyman, owner of Bentley’s Barber Shop in Springfield.

Nyman told 22News, they’ve had no choice, but to raise prices. Haircuts cost $5 more, but their regulars are willing to pay it, if that means helping them stay open.

“I’ll spend my last dollar on them here,” said Caty Slatcher said of Agawam. “They do a great job on [his] hair, and businesses like that, they need to keep going.”

Nyman told 22News Bentley’s did have to raise their prices on haircuts to help offset the additional costs from operating during the ongoing pandemic. However, he is adamant against adding an extra “Covid surcharge.”

“I’m not in this to add fees to take advantage of the situation. I’m in this to keep my business afloat and ride things out until things get back to the normal,” Nyman continued.

Bentley’s doesn’t have one, but you could see the Covid surcharge at many types of businesses including, dental offices, restaurants, and hair salons.

The Covid surcharge could just be an extra buck on your bill. But at the same time, every dollar counts right now, especially for the 25 million Americans out of work, who will be losing that $600 unemployment benefit at the end of the month.