INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Youth on the Move was the only business hit Sunday night, and the owner believes she was targeted because she’s Black.

“This is my business, it feels like a part of me is gone,” said Janice Brown, the Director and Owner of Youth on the Move.

She spent Wednesday filing vandalism claims with insurance, car by car. The business offers rides for children and events with wheelchair accessible vehicles. She said 47 vehicles are back in service, but this could cost her $20,000.

“All these cars, you’re talking about five-six-seven people to slash every one of my cars?” she told 22News. “So I think it was motivated. It was racially motivated.”

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, or disability” among other protected groups.

State Representative Bud Williams is concerned too many of the incidents are happening, like the Buffalo shooting.

“I plan to write to the Attorney General to see if we can launch an investigation,” Representative Williams said. “I’m sick of tired of being sick and tired.”

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the Indian Orchard event “is not being investigated as a hate crime and there is no evidence of a bias indicator that suggests the vandalism was motivated by any of the criteria of a hate crime.”

Janice said she feels she fits that criteria as a Black woman.

“The first thing they do is see that you’re the color of your skin and nothing else and you have to prove yourself,” said Janice. “Just like now I have to prove to everybody that this was racially motivated. Why am I doing that?”

Janice plans to ramp up security, but she hopes she can have answers soon.