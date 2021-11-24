Rep. Bud Williams, two local groups provide Thanksgiving meals to Springfield families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The turkey, chicken and meat shortages, combined with skyrocketing prices of food, have some children and families facing a holiday season without enough to eat.

State Representative Bud Williams, along with New Creation Academy and Save Our Schools for Our Kids Foundation, provided meals Wednesday to an estimated 200 people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re trying to just feed our people. There’s a lot of need out here, prices are skyrocketing. We’ve been doing this for the last three days but this is the big one, we’re trying to feed 200 people today,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

There’s no word on exactly how many people showed up Wednesday, but Williams said that dozens were lined up to receive their meals.