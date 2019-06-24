Rep. Gonzalez filing complaint after alarm goes off for hours at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, is filing a complaint with the Springfield Housing Department after the fire alarm at an apartment building went off for more than 12 hours over the weekend.

Gonzalez said the alarm at 54 Cumberland Street began going off Friday night around 10 p.m. and was still going off Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Police, fire, and management were called, but Gonzalez said the fire department was unable to turn the alarm off.

Gonzalez is angry that there is no emergency contact phone number for the management company.

“Having children and families hearing this alarm and nowhere else to go for 13 hours is incomprehensible,” said Gonzalez.

22News contacted the management company who said it was a faulty alarm. Gonzalez said the company has had issues with alarms at other properties in the city.