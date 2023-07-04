SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos González will be participating in a ride along with a Springfield Police officer on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the State House, Representative Carlos González, the House Chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, wants to see the daily challenges that the officers of the Springfield Police Department face every day.

With the recent increase in crime and arrests that have been happening in Springfield, Representative González is prioritizing the understanding of how the police department maintains public safety and the ways that the state could better support its efforts.

“Our police officers are an essential part of our community, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for the work they do, every day, to keep us safe,” said Representative González.