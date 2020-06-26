WATCH LIVE: Rep. Joseph Wagner to make statement on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Joseph F. Wagner will hold a press conference on Friday morning at the Chicopee Veterans’ Memorial Plaza on Front Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Rep. Wagner will make a statement on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home at 11 a.m.

There have been several investigations into the situation at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, at least 76 veterans died, an additional 84 veterans and over 80 staff members tested positive for the virus.

Governor Baker called for an independent and thorough investigation at the home in efforts to get to the bottom of what happened and take immediate action.

“This report lays out in heartbreaking detail the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility, and the tragic outcomes that followed. Our emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak stabilized conditions for residents and staff, and we now have an accurate picture of what went wrong and will take immediate action to deliver the level of care that our veterans deserve.” GOVERNOR BAKER

Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo is also launching his own investigation into the home.

