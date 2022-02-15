CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Joseph F. Wagner has decided not to seek reelection after over three decades as State Representative.

Wagner, who currently serves as the Second Assistant Majority Leader, was first elected in 1991 as State Representative of Chicopee’s Eighth Hampden District. He has also served as Chairman of the Election Laws, Transportation, and Economic Development & Emerging Technologies Committees.

In a news release to 22News, Wagner said that it is time to look forward to and embrace new challenges in the next chapter of his life. “My intention, in making this announcement, is that anyone interested in running for the Eighth Hampden seat will have time to make a thoughtful and informed decision and to organize a campaign that is worthy of consideration by Chicopee voters.”

Wagner’s term will end in January of 2023.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi sent 22News the following statement on Wagner’s decision, “Without State Representative Joe Wagner’s dedication to Hampden County, I never would have been able to open the Stonybrook Stabilization & Treatment Center where we’ve helped thousands of people battling addiction. His advocacy on Beacon Hill has helped us save countless lives, and as sheriff, I’m grateful to have worked with him during my first term in office. I consider him a dear friend, and I’m happy for Joe and his family and wish him the best. But this will no doubt leave a monumental void for Western Massachusetts.”