WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At the West Springfield Senior Center Wednesday residents had a chance to speak with State Representative Michael Finn and make their voices heard.

Rep. Finn took time to be away from Beacon Hill and among his constituents in western Massachusetts. Finn told 22News while these events can be a great social gathering, it’s also a way to see constituents face to face, and learn what problems they’re facing.

“It’s an opportunity to do constituent work. You know as you’re walking around and saying hi to all the people, you know inevitably somebody will say, ‘ahh Mike. I’m having a problem with this,’ or ‘I’m having a problem with my health insurance and can you help me out,’ and its a good way to continue with constituent work,” said Finn.

Finn works for the 6th Hampden District, encompassing parts of Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.