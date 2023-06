SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representative Orlando Ramos will be hosting two community events in Springfield on Tuesday.

Ramos will be with Eastern Chemical for a clean-up at 9:00 a.m. in Indian Orchard on Tuesday. At 5:15 p.m., Ramos will be hosting a Check Your Speed event at Pine Point on Boston Road.

Ramos will be joined by community members from both Pine Point and Indian Orchard neighborhood Councils.