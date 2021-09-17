Rep. Orlando Ramos proposes future plans for Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One state representative is proposing a new idea for the future of the Hampden County Courthouse.

State Rep. Orlando Ramos is proposing the construction of an all-new “Public Safety Complex” in Springfield.

The new building would house the new courthouse and a new Springfield police headquarters. Ramos said both need to be replaced, and this proposal will be more cost-effective in the future.

Ramos told 22News, “There is a sense of urgency for both the police headquarters and the courthouse but if we continue to put money into these buildings that are eventually going to be replaced then we are just throwing money away right.”

Rep.Ramos, who is a member of the House Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures, and State Assets, said he will be discussing his idea with the Springfield Delegation over the next few days.